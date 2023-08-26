Officer who distributed National Flag on a Garbage Hopper punished for two increments

Srinagar, Aug 25: The administration of J&K has decided to withhold two increments of an official in Kashmir Valley after a probe found him guilty of negligence in discharge of his official duty concerning the upkeep and distribution of national flags during the last year's “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.

The Housing & Urban Development Department has ordered withholding of two increments of the then executive officer municipal committee, Magam, Syed Aijaz Manzoor, who was put under suspension after it was found that national flags were being distributed in garbage hoppers in Magam, Budgam.

In an order, the Housing & Urban Development Department said after the news regarding alleged insult of national flags at Municipal Committee Magam, went viral on social media on August 13, 2022, Deputy Director (Admin), Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir visited Municipal Committee Magam to enquire into the matter.

The Deputy Director, ULB found that two hoppers parked in premises of Municipal Committee Magam were carrying national flags for distribution in connection with “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.

According to the order, the sub-divisional magistrate Beerwah Budgam immediately placed the officer under suspension and ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Subsequently, the Housing & Urban Development Department examined the case and served a memorandum, article of charges and statement of imputation to the officer.

After the officer submitted the statement of defence, the government appointed vice-chairman, Srinagar Development Authority as inquiry officer in the matter.

In his report submitted to the H&UDD, the inquiry officer clearly stated the negligence on the part of Syed Aijaz Manzoor, the then executive officer, municipal committee Magam in discharge of his official duty concerning the upkeep/distribution/ hoisting of national flags at municipal committee Magam.

The discharge of the duty was held in violation of the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002, the order states.