NueGo paves the way for women’s safety; launches a dedicated helpline number

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: NueGo, a trailblazer in India's inter-city bus travel, proudly announces the launch of a dedicated helpline number exclusively designed for women passengers.

This initiative pioneered by the brand is one among others to make bus travel safer and more comfortable for women commuters. These efforts underscores NueGo's commitment to inclusivity and customer-centricity in the Indian travel sector.

Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility remarks, “At NueGo, we are dedicated to enhancing the travel experience for every passenger, especially women. We feel that women passengers feeling valued, safe, and comfortable throughout their journey should be a norm and sacrosanct to the very nature of the business.

We hope that this becomes a practice across the industry to ensure women feel comfortable and safe while travelling.”Dedicated Women Helpline: To assist women travellers before, during, and after their trip, NueGo has launched a special helpline number – 1800 267 3366. The helpline, operational 24/7, aims to ensures women have access to immediate assistance for any travel-related concerns.