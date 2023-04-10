NueGo launches brand film focusing commitment towards customers’ safety

agencies

Jammu Tawi: NueGo launches its first ever brand film, which primarily showcases the brand's commitment to providing the utmost safety and comfort to its customers.

The film, that has been made by the students of Whistling Woods International, is a testament to the brand's determination to raise the industry standards and create something that has never been done before.

NueGo is India's leading inter-city electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobility. The campaign skilfully highlights the modern customer requirements and exhibits how NueGo, as a customer-centric brand caters to all the demands of the travellers, safety being one of the most important aspects. Commenting on NueGo's first ever brand film, Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility said, “Our brand film is a fantastic reflection of the unparalleled services that NueGo is offering to our customers.

Through this film, we aim to showcase how we go above and beyond to ensure a safe & comfortable travel experience for our customers. We are proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services, and this film is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We hope that this film inspires our customers to choose NueGo for their future travel needs, knowing that they are in safe hands.”

Speaking on the brand film, Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman, Whistling Woods International said, “Working on NueGo's brand film is an incredible opportunity for the students of Whistling Woods International. Such projects enable them to showcase their creativity and skills and put their education into practice in the real world.

This collaboration with NueGo is not only a chance to learn from industry experts but also a reminder that as storytellers, we have the power to shape narratives that inspire positive change. I am proud of our students and thankful to the team at NueGo for offering them the opportunity to understand the nuances of creating impactful content that resonates with the audience.”