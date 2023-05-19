NSG Commandos carry out area domination exercise in Lal Chowk ahead of G20 Event

By Northlines -

 

SRINAGAR, May 18: The elite Security Guard commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the G20 summit next week, officials said.

The and Police and CRPF personnel accompanied a posse of NSG personnel during the exercise, they added. The security personnel checked the hotels at the Lal Chowk area, spoke to their owners and took some information from them, officials said.

A hotelier, who wished not to be named, confirmed that the security men carried out checks at his hotel. Officials said such exercises would be carried out ahead of the main G20 event taking place here from May 22-24.

SHARE
Previous article3 booked under PSA in Baramulla
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR