NSG Carries Out Anti-Hijacking Drill At Jammu Airport

JAMMU, Mar 25: The National Security Guards (NSG) has carried out a full-fledged anti-hijacking drill at the Jammu airport, officials said on Saturday. The drill was conducted by the NSG with the activation of the Anti-Hijack Committee (AHC) at the Jammu Air Force Station on Friday, a defence PRO said. He said the exercise involved all the key stakeholders, including the Indian Air Force, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Union Territory administration, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). ”The drill involved the entire spectrum of events, including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of the NSG,” the public relations officer (PRO) said. He said the exercise gave a unique opportunity to validate the processes of various agencies during such a crisis. ”An Air India aircraft that landed at the Jammu airport in the afternoon was utilised for the realistic drill,” he added.