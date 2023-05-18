NRI students embrace ‘culinary journey’ back in India

Jammu Tawi: Tourists from India and abroad annually make a beeline for Goa to holiday and savour the range of global and Indian cuisines on offer in the coastal state.

However, Goa appears to be rising as a destination for young Indian students and those who left the country with their parents when they were young and have returned to India to follow their culinary goals professionally. Someone like Gadha Seema Gireesh, nineteen years of agewho left for Saudi Arabia at a young age. Gadha is pursuing her second year in B.Sc. Culinary Arts in Goa. “Cooking has always been my passion and I realised I could turn it into my profession. I aim to work in a restaurant and learn under a Michelin star chef, ultimately opening a restaurant of my own,” Gadha said.

Aleena Cibi Daniel from Kuwait also made a choice which was similar to Gadha. Aleena, also nineteen years of age chose the Raia-based V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) and she has her reasons for it.

“I chose to come to Goa all the way from Kuwait because VMSIIHE's practical-based learning approach captured my attention. The college's dedication to offering courses in both Indian and international hospitality, including culinary arts, intrigued me,” she said.

“The hands-on experiences and demonstrations by professors, coupled with theoretical learning, have provided me with valuable skills and knowledge. The professor's hands-on teaching style, interaction with students, and ability to find positives in setbacks also make the college an appealing choice” shared Aleena.

“Goa's allure as a sought-after destination for tourists, combined with its rich gastronomic heritage, creates a suitable environment for culinary education. With hospitality deeply rooted in Goan culture, students at VMSIIHE are provided with an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant culinary scene,” says Prof. Irfan Mirza, Director and Principal of VMSIIHE.

“Aspiring culinary enthusiasts will undoubtedly benefit from the institute's expertise, resources and the rich cultural tapestry of Goa, enabling them to thrive in the dynamic and competitive world of gastronomy,” he also said.