‘Novak Djokovic will dominate tennis for years’

NL Corresspondent

Novak Djokovic, who won his 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, will dominate men's tennis for years because younger players have yet to reach his level, according to Andy Murray.

Djokovic's latest triumph at the US Open saw him equal Margaret Court's record of major singles titles.

“It's up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn't look like that's close to happening,” Murray told the BBC on Monday.

“He proved that he's the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it's up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him.”

The 36-year-old Serbian, one of the ‘Big Three' with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who dominated men's tennis for the past two decades, said he had no plans to retire.

“Novak's longevity has been the greatest. He's played at this level for such a long time now,” said Britain's Murray, who won three Grand Slams.