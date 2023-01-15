'Not a threat we expect': Omar Abdullah tells 'friend' DMK 'go to Kashmir' remark

Srinagar, January 14:

DMK's Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the comment on Friday while targeting Tamil Nadu governor RN

Ravi.

‘Can go to Kashmir’ is a statement that was not expected from the DMK, former Jammu and

Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, a day after DMK leader Shivaji

Krishnamoorthy made the remark for Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, who has been locked in a war of

words with the party-led state government.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah described Krishnamoorthy's statement as a ‘threat’ and the Tamil Nadu

chief minister MK Stalin-led party as ‘friends.’

“'Can go to Kashmir' is not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK,” tweeted the National

Conference vice president, who was among several non-BJP leaders to attend the release of Stalin's

autobiography in February last year, in Chennai.

Krishnamoorthy, meanwhile, made the remark for governor Ravi while addressing a gathering on

Friday.

"If you (Ravi) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir,

and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," he remarked.

Taking exception to the comment, the opposition BJP wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP),

and sought action against the leader.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has been at loggerheads with the governor over his recent

statement that the state should be called ‘Tamizhagam,’ and not ‘Tamil Nadu.’