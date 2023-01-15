'Not a threat we expect': Omar Abdullah tells 'friend' DMK 'go to Kashmir' remark

By Northlines -

Srinagar, January 14:
DMK&#39;s Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the comment on Friday while targeting Tamil Nadu governor RN
Ravi.
‘Can go to ’ is a statement that was not expected from the DMK, former and
Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, a day after DMK leader Shivaji
Krishnamoorthy made the remark for Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, who has been locked in a war of
words with the party-led state government.
Taking to Twitter, Abdullah described Krishnamoorthy&#39;s statement as a ‘threat’ and the Tamil Nadu
chief minister MK Stalin-led party as ‘friends.’
“&#39;Can go to Kashmir&#39; is not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK,” tweeted the
Conference vice president, who was among several non-BJP leaders to attend the release of Stalin&#39;s
autobiography in February last year, in Chennai.
Krishnamoorthy, meanwhile, made the remark for governor Ravi while addressing a gathering on
Friday.
&quot;If you (Ravi) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir,
and we will send terrorists so that they&#39;ll gun you down,&quot; he remarked.
Taking exception to the comment, the opposition BJP wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP),
and sought action against the leader.
The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has been at loggerheads with the governor over his recent
statement that the state should be called ‘Tamizhagam,’ and not ‘Tamil Nadu.’

