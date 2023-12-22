Northlines Impact: Administration Takes Swift Action to Exposes Illegal Mining Activities

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, December 21

In response to a recent report by Northlines exposing illegal and overcharged mining activities in the area, the local administration has swiftly sprung into action. Authorities arrived at the mining site to investigate the claims and ensure compliance with mining regulations.

Northlines brought attention to the alleged malpractices, prompting the geology and mining officers to intervene. “Upon reaching the site, officials engaged with various stakeholders, including truck drivers who were reportedly involved in the transportation of mined materials,” said sources, adding that some truck drivers claimed that proper receipts had been generated for the transportation of minerals.

The drivers also vehemently denied any overcharging after officers of Geology and Mining reached the site.

“Interestingly, concerns have been raised about the approach taken by the geology and mining officers during their on-site inspection,” said sources, adding that instead of directly questioning the drivers, who could provide firsthand accounts of the alleged overcharging, it is reported that the officers primarily engaged with the contractors responsible for the mining operations.

Sources argued that this approach suggested a makeshift arrangement or a lack of a comprehensive strategy in dealing with the issue. “The omission of direct inquiries with the drivers, who are key witnesses in this case, raises doubts about the thoroughness of the investigation and whether all aspects of the alleged illegal activities are being adequately addressed,” maintained sources.