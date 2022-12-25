Northern Army Commander Visits NCC Camp In Jammu Lauds Cadets For Fitness

Jammu, Dec 24: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the ongoing camp of National Cadet Corps (NCC) here and complimented them on their high standard of physical and mental fitness.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was received by Additional Director General of NCC, Directorate J&K and Ladakh, Maj Gen Tejinder Kumar and subsequently the Army commander reviewed a smartly turned out NCC Guard of Honour and also the NCC marching contingents comprising selected boys and girls from Army as well as Naval NCC Units, a defence spokesman said.

Later, the spokesman said he also witnessed an impressive cultural programme consisting of a group song and innovative ballet on theme ‘Growing with NCC’ presented by the cadets.

In his address to the cadets, the Army Commander complimented them on their high standard of physical and mental fitness as well as their ‘josh’ and dedication.

He acknowledged and complimented the stellar role played by the NCC units of the Directorate operating from Kathua to Turtuk in shaping the personality of more than 25,000 youth of the region, which has been affected by severe challenges in the past decades.

The NCC provides a large number of opportunities for personal growth and personality development, he said and urged the cadets to make the best use of NCC, aim high, choose the path of growth and grow into responsible citizens of the country.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also highlighted the yeoman service being done by NCC cadets for several social service activities like Puneet Sagar Abhiyan as well as Nasha Mukht Bharat.The Army Commander was briefed about the peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh regions on an impressive model showcasing various developmental activities and initiatives of the government.

He interacted with the cadets selected for the upcoming NCC Republic Day Camp and the training staff, complimented them for their high standard of training, and wished them well.

The visit by the Army Commander and his highly motivational words thrilled the cadets and strengthened their resolve for continuing their training with renewed vigour and josh, the spokesman said.