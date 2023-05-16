North-east ‘Na Dil se Dour, Na Dilli se Dour’: PM responds to a Poonch resident who shared his experience

An open vision of a Poonch resident who shared his experience of Assam visit has evoked a commendable response from the Prime Minister of India.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has a soft corner for the North-Eastern states often used as popular tagline Seven Sisters. In response to a letter written by Nazakat Choudhary, a resident of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir on this North-East visit, the Prime Minister stated a few days ago that the Northeast is ‘Na Dil se dour, na Dilli se dour'. Keeping this in mind, the government has worked tirelessly to promote the development of Northeastern states. He has mentioned the unprecedented growth in these states in various sectors over the last few years.

Northeastern states have emerged as the nation's growth engines, whether in agriculture, industry, or connectivity.

Nazakat Choudhary had previously written to the Prime Minister, expressing his gratitude for the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme and his return from a visit to Assam. Extending special thanks to the Prime Minister, he stated that this visit has become a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In his response, the Prime Minister writes that this journey from Tawi to Brahmaputra connects two states of the nation. The Prime Minister has stated that his enthusiastic participation in the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, as well as the change in Nazakat Choudhary's perspective, is heartening.

According to the Prime Minister, Assam is one of the most beautiful regions in terms of both nature and culture. ‘Witnessing the multi-hued cultural splendour of Assam during the Bihu festival, marvelling at the massive Brahmaputra river, learning about great personalities such as Veer Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Sankaradeva, and enjoying unique products such as Muga silk, Tezpur litchi, Joha rice, Boka chaul, and Kaji Nemu is truly an incredible experience,' writes the Prime Minister in the letter. I have a particular fondness for the Assamese Gamosa.

‘India is home to many cultures, cuisines, customs, and lifestyles, where people belonging to different communities, practising different faiths, speaking different languages, and observing different rituals not only coexist but also celebrate each other's diverse way of life,' Prime Minister Modi says. This aspect of our country has drawn the attention of the rest of the world. This natural and instinctive love for diversity is our true strength, and it has kept us together for centuries'.

The Prime Minister is confident that Nazakat will share his experiences with his friends, inspiring them to experience the unique spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Such efforts, he claims, bring states and cultures closer together and strengthen national unity.