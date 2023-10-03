No urgency for ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept: Azad

Srinagar, Oct 2: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said there is no urgency in implementing the ‘One Nation, One Election' concept in the country.

Azad is a member of the high-level committee formed to examine the government's ‘One Nation One Election' concept to hold simultaneous national and state elections across the country.

The committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind held its first official meeting last month.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that only a preliminary meeting of the committee was held and it was more an introductory meeting.

“I do not think there is any urgency in implementing it, as some people are suggesting. Consultations are to be held with national parties, recognised parties, regional and other parties have to be invited for deliberations ,” Azad told reporters here.

He said it was wrong information that the committee will take a decision on its own. “Everyone's opinion will be sought,” Azad said.

On the Women's Reservation Bill, Azad said the bill has come three decades late.

“It has come late. It should have come 15 to 20 years earlier… It should have come even 30 years earlier. In earlier attempts like during the UPA, some of the constituent parties were against it. There was no unanimity. Now, at least there is unanimity, and it was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he said while lauding the government and all other parties for getting the bill passed.