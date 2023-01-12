‘No surge in COVID-19 reported in J&K’

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): Despite the surge in Covid-19

cases worldwide, the situation in J&K so far is well under

control as no surge has been reported here, officials

said Wednesday.

Officials said that the surge in Covid-19 cases was

reported in different countries but situation J&K is better

as no surge has been reported.

They said that people in J&K have hybrid immunity

because of a combination of widespread natural

infection and vaccination.

They said that people with hybrid immunity developed

by both vaccination and previous infections have

significant protection against future Covid infections.

Almost everyone has contracted the virus more than

once during three Covid-19 waves besides that above

12 years of age whole population is vaccinated, so there

are very little chances that any variant can trigger fresh

wave as of now here, he said

They said that there is no need to panic and cases have

started to decline in countries which witnessed recently

but people must take precautions and government keep

vigil on new variants by conducting genome sequencing

of positive cases.

They said that as of now there are 22 active cases of

Covid-19 but no one among them has been admitted in

hospital and all are under observation at home.

They said that J&K is ready to tackle any situation in

future as well but people must take precautions.

Notably, mock drills in the hospitals were conducted to

ensure operational readiness for management of Covid

with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators,

logistics and human resources—(KNO)