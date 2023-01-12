‘No surge in COVID-19 reported in J&K’

Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Jan 11 (KNO): Despite the surge in Covid-19
cases worldwide, the situation in J&K so far is well under
control as no surge has been reported here, officials
said Wednesday.
Officials said that the surge in Covid-19 cases was
reported in different countries but situation J&K is better
as no surge has been reported.
They said that people in J&K have hybrid immunity
because of a combination of widespread natural
infection and vaccination.
They said that people with hybrid immunity developed
by both vaccination and previous infections have
significant protection against future Covid infections.
Almost everyone has contracted the virus more than
once during three Covid-19 waves besides that above
12 years of age whole population is vaccinated, so there
are very little chances that any variant can trigger fresh
wave as of now here, he said
They said that there is no need to panic and cases have
started to decline in countries which witnessed recently
but people must take precautions and government keep
vigil on new variants by conducting genome sequencing
of positive cases.
They said that as of now there are 22 active cases of
Covid-19 but no one among them has been admitted in
hospital and all are under observation at home.
They said that J&K is ready to tackle any situation in
future as well but people must take precautions.
Notably, mock drills in the hospitals were conducted to
ensure operational readiness for management of Covid
with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators,
logistics and human resources—(KNO)