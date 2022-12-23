‘No surge in Covid-19 cases in J&K’ Take precautions, no need to panic, say Doctors

Srinagar, Dec 22: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases
worldwide, no surge has been reported in Jammu and
Kashmir Union Territory as of now.
Officials said that the surge in Covid-19 cases in
different countries has become a cause of concern but
as of now the situation as of now in J&K is better as no
surge has been reported here yet.
Director SKIMS Dr Parvaiz Koul on Thursday said that
panic is not the answer but caution is the key.
"Covid in news again> Avoid catching COVID. Masks,
social distancing, hand washing, etc all help. Masks help
you avoid other respiratory pathogens too that often
circulate in winter months. Avoid COVID
hospitalizations and severe complications.. Vaccinations
help," Dr Koul twitter.
Leading Pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that
there is no harm in taking precautions as “we are
already facing an influx of pneumonia cases.”
He said that in the last three years, all respiratory
infections were at low ebb as people were following
Covid appropriate behaviour.
"No scare just caution. Better to be safe than sorry. No
harm in taking precautions’ We are already facing an
influx of pneumonia cases. All May not be covid.
Following appropriate behaviour can prevent them too…
Last 3 years all respiratory infections were at low ebb
due to CAB", Dr Naveed tweeted.
Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday
said in Lok Sabha that, “we are keeping an eye on the
global Covid situation & are taking steps accordingly and
states are advised to increase genome-sequencing to
timely identify the new variant of Covid-19.”
“In the wake of festive & new year season, states are
advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers
and maintain social distance along with increasing
awareness for precautionary doses," he said.
He said that RT-PCR sampling has already started at
international airports and all efforts are being taken so
as to tackle the pandemic.