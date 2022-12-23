‘No surge in Covid-19 cases in J&K’ Take precautions, no need to panic, say Doctors

Srinagar, Dec 22: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases

worldwide, no surge has been reported in Jammu and

Kashmir Union Territory as of now.

Officials said that the surge in Covid-19 cases in

different countries has become a cause of concern but

as of now the situation as of now in J&K is better as no

surge has been reported here yet.

Director SKIMS Dr Parvaiz Koul on Thursday said that

panic is not the answer but caution is the key.

"Covid in news again> Avoid catching COVID. Masks,

social distancing, hand washing, etc all help. Masks help

you avoid other respiratory pathogens too that often

circulate in winter months. Avoid COVID

hospitalizations and severe complications.. Vaccinations

help," Dr Koul twitter.

Leading Pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that

there is no harm in taking precautions as “we are

already facing an influx of pneumonia cases.”

He said that in the last three years, all respiratory

infections were at low ebb as people were following

Covid appropriate behaviour.

"No scare just caution. Better to be safe than sorry. No

harm in taking precautions’ We are already facing an

influx of pneumonia cases. All May not be covid.

Following appropriate behaviour can prevent them too…

Last 3 years all respiratory infections were at low ebb

due to CAB", Dr Naveed tweeted.

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday

said in Lok Sabha that, “we are keeping an eye on the

global Covid situation & are taking steps accordingly and

states are advised to increase genome-sequencing to

timely identify the new variant of Covid-19.”

“In the wake of festive & new year season, states are

advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers

and maintain social distance along with increasing

awareness for precautionary doses," he said.

He said that RT-PCR sampling has already started at

international airports and all efforts are being taken so

as to tackle the pandemic.