No reason to delay Assembly elections any further: NC

Srinagar: A day after the publication of the final electoral rolls for
Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has called upon the
Election Commission to hold Assembly elections.
The Election Commission should now announce assembly poll in
Jammu Kashmir as there is no further reason for delaying, said the
National Conference.
National Conference (NC) spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said around seven
lakh voters have been added and the party will have to see as to how
many of them were those voters who have turned 18 from the last
revision till now.
”We are studying the details of it, constituency-wise,” he said.
Sadiq, however, said, now that the whole process is over, the party
expects the Election Commission (EC) to come out and talk about
assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
”How long the people of Jammu Kashmir should be deprived of a
representative, responsive government? So, this is the first and foremost
that the EC should come out and state about how soon will they hold
elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
With the release of the final electoral roll, Sadiq expressed hope that
now the confusion and resulting apprehensions about addition of 25 lakh
new voters, as the then chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir
Hridesh Kumar had said in a press conference in August, will be put to
rest.
”We also expect the whole confusion and the apprehensions of the
people are addressed,” he added. The final electoral roll of Jammu and
Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever net addition of
more than 7.72 lakh voters, officials said.
The final electoral roll has a total of 83,59,771 electors — 42,91,687
males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender — Joint Chief Electoral
Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra had said