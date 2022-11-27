No reason to delay Assembly elections any further: NC

Srinagar: A day after the publication of the final electoral rolls for

Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has called upon the

Election Commission to hold Assembly elections.

The Election Commission should now announce assembly poll in

Jammu Kashmir as there is no further reason for delaying, said the

National Conference.

National Conference (NC) spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said around seven

lakh voters have been added and the party will have to see as to how

many of them were those voters who have turned 18 from the last

revision till now.

”We are studying the details of it, constituency-wise,” he said.

Sadiq, however, said, now that the whole process is over, the party

expects the Election Commission (EC) to come out and talk about

assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

”How long the people of Jammu Kashmir should be deprived of a

representative, responsive government? So, this is the first and foremost

that the EC should come out and state about how soon will they hold

elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

With the release of the final electoral roll, Sadiq expressed hope that

now the confusion and resulting apprehensions about addition of 25 lakh

new voters, as the then chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir

Hridesh Kumar had said in a press conference in August, will be put to

rest.

”We also expect the whole confusion and the apprehensions of the

people are addressed,” he added. The final electoral roll of Jammu and

Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever net addition of

more than 7.72 lakh voters, officials said.

The final electoral roll has a total of 83,59,771 electors — 42,91,687

males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender — Joint Chief Electoral

Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra had said