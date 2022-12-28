No panic but cautions and precaution!

The Covid’s spread in China in recent days has caused panic across the world and most of the nations

have put their preventive measures on high alert. The gravity of the disease has put the Indian

government to go into overdrive in order to avoid a repeat of the catastrophe that preceded the

second wave of the epidemic in India, which saw a large number of fatalities amid debilitating

shortages of oxygen and hospital beds.

However, an advice to the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra calling for adequate Covid protocols or

suspending the march can be termed as unavoidable as it has given the Congress a handle to use it

politically. The government should have issued a general SoPs covering all sorts of public functions

and events. There were no comparable cautions issued for other major parties, weddings, or

Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Malls, trains, and the Metro in Delhi were filled to full, with no

signs of masking or social estrangement. The involvement of the media, particularly television

channels, in portraying the Congress yatra as a Covid super-spreader is troubling because there is no

rationale to the assertion.

It is understandable to be cautious, yet the BF 7 and BF 12 Covid virus strains were discovered in

Gujarat in October-November. Nonetheless, there was no discernible impact on the election

campaign in the state, where Assembly elections were held on December 1 and 5. There is every

need to be prepared so that the horrors of 2021 do not occur again, but there is no excuse to create

terror. More testing is required, as is a more aggressive immunisation campaign. After two years of

sorrow, people are now witnessing a return to normalcy, thus any resurgence of the epidemic must be

dealt with quickly. Nobody wants another shutdown or business slowdown. If Covid is here to stay, we

must figure out how to live with it.

The government and the people have become wiser after facing the brunt of two severe phases

of Covid that took a heavy toll in terms of lives, public health and economy. We must be prepared to take

on the possible return of the pandemic with proper cautions and precautions but we should not rush to

foregone conclusions and cause panic. Any panicky situation can backfire the collective efforts and may

prove harmful.