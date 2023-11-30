No one can stop CAA Implementation: Amit Shah

KOLKATA, Nov 29: Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Central Government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it.

Addressing a big rally here to launch the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign, Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence, alleging she has “destroyed” the state.

Banerjee has been opposing the CAA due to her support to infiltration, he asserted, adding that a state with so much infiltration cannot develop.

He urged people to throw out her Government by electing the BJP in the next assembly polls in 2026 and asked them to lay its foundation by supporting the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said, “Give so many seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modi ji says I have become PM due to Bengal.”

The Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won the last assembly polls by “rigging” but the BJP jumped to 77 seats from zero, he said, calling upon people to end the TMC's alleged misrule of corruption, infiltration, and political violence by electing a Government conducive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of development.

Lauding the turnout at the rally, he said this indicates the people's mood and claimed that the BJP will come to power with two-third majority in the state in 2026.

The BJP's performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will create the foundation of its win in the assembly polls, he said.

Turning to the contentious CAA issue, he said Banerjee has been opposing it but it is a law of the country and no one can stop its implementation, which has been in a limbo as the Central Government is yet to frame its rules amid the opposition's strong stand against the law.

Parliament had passed the law in 2019

They, Shah said in a reference to the intended beneficiaries of the law, have as much a right to citizenship as anyone else.

“Assam has done a commendable job in stopping infiltration. But in West Bengal, infiltration persists due to the TMC Government's vote-bank politics. Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA, but let me say it clearly that CAA will be implemented in the country. No one can stop the implementation of CAA,” Shah declared.