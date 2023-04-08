No need to panic about rise in J&K Covid cases: CS

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday said that there is no need to panic about the rising cases of Covid-19.

Speaking on the sidelines of celebrations of World Health Day in Srinagar today, Mehta said that “there is no need for anybody to panic about the rise in Covid-19 that is the loud and clear message I want to communicate through media”. “There is no need to panic if there are any steps required to address the issue, it will be taken in time,” he said.

Mehta said that the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir were very successful in managing the previous variants of covid periods. He said people should have complete confidence that as and when need arises all possible steps would be taken. But at the moment there is no need to worry, he added.

Pertinently Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rise in Covid-19 cases for the past over one week and authorities have directed to increase the testing facilities in all health centres.

Authorities in Kashmir valley on April 3 had directed all Chief Medical Officers of the Valley to increase the rate of Covid-19 testing and establish Flu clinics at all health institutions.