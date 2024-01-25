No links to killing of 2 Pakistanis, says India

By Northlines -

Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 25: on Thursday dismissed as “false and malicious” propaganda Pakistan's allegations linking Indian agents to the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year.  “It is Pakistan's latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The comments came hours after Pakistan claimed that it had “credible evidence” of links between what it called as “Indian agents” to the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

India was carrying out “extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings” inside Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi alleged at a press conference in Islamabad.  “As the knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities,” Jaiswal said.  “India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own of terror and violence,” he said.

 

 

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleRahul Gandhi leaves for New Delhi as Nyay Yatra takes two-day break
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR