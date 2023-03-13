No govt committee to probe Adani, Lok Sabha told

Agencies

The government has not set up any committee to probe allegations a US short seller labelled against the Adani Group, but stock market regulator SEBI is investigating market allegations against the group, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

A separate investigation into imports of Indonesian coal by the conglomerate hasn’t reached finality, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said.

Lok Sabha saw several questions being put by MPs to the government on the Adani issue, which were replied through written responses by the minister.

To a question asking if the government had constituted any committee to investigate allegations made against the Adani group by Hindenburg Research, he said, “No”.

In the January 24 report, US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that the Adani group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The group has denied all Hindenburg allegations, calling them “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.

To a separate question, Chaudhary said the nine listed companies forming part of Adani group saw a 60 per cent decline in market capitalisation from January 24, 2023 till March 1 subsequent to the publication of the Hindenburg report.

On the allegations, he said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as the statutory regulator of securities markets, is mandated to put in place regulatory frameworks for effecting stable operations and development of the securities markets including protection of investors.

“As per its mandate, it conducts investigations into any alleged violations of its Regulations by any market entity,” he said.

“It is, accordingly, undertaking investigation into the market allegations against the Adani Group of companies.”

He, however, did not give details.

To a separate question on investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) into import of power generation and transmission equipment by Adani, he said the probe has “concluded” and the “report has been submitted before the relevant judicial authorities”.

He, however, did not reveal the findings.

On the alleged irregularities in imports of Indonesia coal by the Adani group companies, he said, “investigations by DRI have not reached finality as information sought from exporting countries through execution of Letters Rogatory (LRs) is under litigation.”

In January 2020, the Supreme Court paved the way for DRI to investigate allegations of overvaluation of coal imports from Indonesia by the Adani group.

The apex court through the January 9, 2020, order stayed an October 17, 2019 judgment of the Bombay high court which granted relief to Adani group by quashing LRs sent to various countries including Singapore, seeking details of the group’s coal imports from Indonesia.

On the Hindenburg allegations, Chaudhary said SEBI had told the Supreme Court that it was “already enquiring into the allegations made in the Hindenburg report as well as the market activity immediately preceding and post the publication of the report, to identify violations of SEBI Regulations including but not limited to SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003, SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODI) norms, short selling norms, if any.”

The apex court on March 2 directed SEBI to conclude the investigations within two months.

It also constituted an expert committee for the assessment of the extant regulatory framework and for making recommendations to strengthen it.