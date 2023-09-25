NMDC wins Champion of Champions at PRCI Excellence Awards 2023

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad: NMDC bagged the Champion of Champions Award, sweeping the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave 2023, to bring home seventeen Corporate Communication Excellence Awards. The awards were presented at the Global Communication Conclave organized by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in New Delhi. NMDC won the Crystal Award for CSR Campaign and the Platinum Award for Digital Newsletter, followed by the Diamond Award for Annual Report, Corporate Brochure and Website of the Year; Gold Award for Wall Calendar and Unique HR Initiatives; Silver Awards in the categories of House Journal – Print (Regional), Healthcare Communication Films, Best Use of CSR Project for Childcare and Most Resilient Company of the Year; Bronze Awards in Visionary Leadership Campaign of the Year, Best Use of social media, Best Corporate Event, Customer Friendly Company of the Year and Internal Communication Campaign. NMDC was also recognized under Arts, Culture and Sports campaign category for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon. P Jaya Prakash, General Manager (Corporate Communication), NMDC and Somnath Acharya, DGM, Regional Office, New Delhi received the awards on behalf of NMDC.Shri Jaya Prakash said, “We strive to create communication campaigns that are deeply intertwined with our company's core values. These awards reaffirm our consistent efforts and propel us to continue crafting impactful narratives of the NMDC story for the nation.”

Congratulating NMDC's Corporate Communication team for this outstanding achievement, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, “NMDC's global brand recall value is a result of the deftness of our communication team in cross-collaborating with all departments and articulating our achievements accurately to all our stakeholders. We remain committed to communication excellence and upholding our company values with pride.”