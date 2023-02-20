NMDC Steel Limited listed at Bombay Stock Exchange

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad, Feb 20: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) was listed at Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. NSL, NMDC’s 3 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh, was listed to become a public company today.

The listing ceremony was held at BSE, Mumbai in presence of Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NSL,

Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director, NSL, Shri D.K. Mohanty, Director, NSL, Independent Directors of NMDC and Senior Officials of NMDC and NSL. Shri Manoj Kumar, Joint Secretary, DIPAM, Government of India; Shri Nayan Mehta, CFO, BSE Limited; Shri Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, SBI Capital Markets Limited; and Shri Kamal Kant Upadhyay, MD & CEO, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited witnessed the listing ceremony.

NMDC Steel Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC Limited on January 2, 2015 under the Companies Act, 2013 with a registered office at NMDC Iron & Steel Plant Nagarnar Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The now demerged company NMDC Steel Limited is a central public sector enterprise with a paid-up capital of Rs. 2,930 crores owned by the Honourable President of India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. The Government owns 60.79% stake in this company.

Expressing his gratitude towards everyone involved in the listing of the company, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “Nagarnar Steel Plant is in the final stages of commissioning and is likely to be commissioned shortly. This plant will cater to the domestic steel needs and fulfil the vision of the National Steel Policy 2017 of the Government of India.”