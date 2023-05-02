NMDC records the best ever April month performance in company history

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad, 2 May 2023: India's largest producer of iron ore NMDC, reported a production of 3.51 MnT and sale of 3.43 MnT in April 2023, recording the best ever performance for any April month in NMDC history. Iron ore production in April 2023 is 11.42% more than April 2022 and the growth in sales is 9.93% over CPLY. Building on the momentum from the 40 MnT surpassed consecutively in FY22 and FY23, the mining major is on a record-breaking spree as it achieves the highest production and sales for any April month since inception. Congratulating his team on the spectacular performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC said, “Our dedication and consistency is displayed in NMDC's back-to-back grit to outperform itself as seen in April's solid figures. We are continuously adopting new processes and technologies to strengthen our supply-chain and continue to meet the growing iron ore demands of the nation. We are now aiming at becoming a 100 MTPA mining company by 2030 and are treading confidently on the road map laid for achieving the same.