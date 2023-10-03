NMDC records its best-ever H1 performance since inception

Hyderabad, 3 Oct 2023: 's largest Iron Ore producer, NMDC delivered stellar performance with a production of 3 Million Tonnes and sales of 3.11 Million Tonnes of iron ore in the month of September 2023 registering highest ever since inception with a month-on-month increase of 10% in production and an increase of 7% in sales respectively.

The Miner also recorded marvelous half-yearly performance by producing 19.56 Million Tonnes and selling 20.53 Million tonnes up to September 2023. With a significant growth of 21% in production and 25% in sales figures over CPLY, NMDC has set new records with its historic best-ever H1 production and sales since inception.

Commenting on the performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, ‘NMDC is on the path of transformation and our figures speak for themselves, we have achieved our best-ever H1 performance in company history with rigorous planning, rapid advancement and consistent monitoring. NMDC witnessed substantial growth even during the monsoon period and we will strive to maintain this increase to meet the target of becoming a 100 Million Tonnes company by 2030.'

With consistent efforts for increasing steel consumption and a steady supply of raw materials to meet the rising domestic steel demands of the country, NMDC has yet again surpassed its previous records and is committed to setting the industry benchmark for responsible and -friendly mining practices.

