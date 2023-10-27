NMDC flags off State-of-the-Art Mobile Environment Lab

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad: National Miner NMDC flagged off the country's first of its kind Mobile Environment Lab from its Head Office in Hyderabad today. This state-of-the-art vehicle is headed for Chhattisgarh where it will be handed over to the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) on November 1st, 2023 in Raipur.

Company's CMD (Additional Charge) Shri Amitava Mukherjee dedicated the Mobile Environment Lab to Chhattisgarh's environmental health in the presence of Shri V Suresh, Director (Commercial), Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) and Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO.

India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC is a major miner in Chattisgarh's Bailadila region and plays a crucial role in the socio-economic development and environment conservation of the State.

A step towards responsible mining, this Mobile Environment Lab will enable CECB's real time monitoring of ambient air quality in industrial clusters of Chhattisgarh. With a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) mounted on the vehicle and 6 portable CAAQMS in the lab, the vehicle is set to constantly monitor pollution while immediately responding to complaints.

Equipped with water and waste-water quality analyses systems, the Mobile Environment Lab will bring water stewardship and also record ambient noise quality from the industrial belts of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee said, “We are happy to contribute to the betterment of Chhattisgarh's eco-health. The first and foremost step towards building a sustainable course of action is to record and monitor the current state of affairs. NMDC is proud of its pioneering initiative in the field of environment management and responsible mining.”

Procured through the GeM Portal, this Environment Lab built on a Primover Bharat Benz vehicle houses CAAQMS, SpectroPhotometer, Drone, BOD Measuring System, Portable Water Analysis Lab, AutoClave, and Hot Air Oven among other scientific instruments.

Towards building a strong foundation for the company's ESG principles to thrive, NMDC also released its Sustainability Report 2022-23 today at the ceremony.