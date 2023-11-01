NMDC Delivers Best Ever October and upto October Performance

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad, Nov 1: India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC recorded its best ever performance in company history, producing 3.92 MnT and selling 3.44 MnT of iron ore in October 2023. The mining major reported a growth of 11% in both production and sales numbers of October 2023 over CPLY.

NMDC's cumulative production upto October '23 stood at 23.48 MnT, 19% more than the production upto October '22 (19.71 MnT). Cumulative sales till October rose by 23%, from 19.44 MnT to 23.99 MnT.

Congratulating his team on this stellar performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, “These numbers are the wind beneath our wings in our flight towards the target of 50 MnT production. Record breaking performances month after month are a testament to Team NMDC's steely spirit. Our confidence in digitalization, investment in technology, and commitment to responsible mining will contribute to building a strong future of mining in India.”