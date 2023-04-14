NMDC celebrates birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

NL Correspondent

Hyderabad, Apr 14

NMDC paid its tribute to the Father of Indian Constitution and celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar today at NMDC Head Office in Hyderabad. Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) along with Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production), Shri Vishwanath Suresh, Director (Commercial) and Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO led the employees in offering their respect to one of the Founding Fathers of the Republic of India.

The event was organized by the mining major in collaboration with NMDC HO SC/ST Association. Shri B. Hanumantha Rao (President) and Shri B. Pavan Kumar (General Secretary) from the NMDC SC/ST Employees Welfare Association along with Executive Members and employees were present. The function commenced with dignitaries putting a garland on the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, followed by a prayer sung in his memory.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee said, “Dr Ambedkar as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee presented us a Constitution 75 years ago which is as relevant today as it was then. He gave us a Constitution which can live, breathe and evolve. One of the most forward looking Constitutions, it upholds Universal Human Rights and protects every citizen with the promise of equity. We, at NMDC, derive inspiration from the values on which our founding fathers built the nation.”

Citizen Orchestra presented a cultural programme on this occasion remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's contribution in uplifting the society. As a homage to the social reformer, NMDC SC/ST Employee Welfare Association distributed school bags to children