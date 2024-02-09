Nitishmeets, Modi, Shah, Nadda to sort out NDA seat-sharing

Ahead of the floor test of the NDA government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their first meeting since the Janata Dal (United) president dumped the Opposition INDIA bloc and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month, asserting that he would not leave it again. After meeting PM Modi, Nitish also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. Both parties have to deal with a number of influential political issues ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, including the distribution of parliamentary seats for contesting election among them and their smaller allies and Issues pertaining to Rajya Sabha polls in the state may also be discussed during the CM's meeting with top BJP leaders. Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27. There is also a speculation that Nitish wants the Bihar Assembly to get dissolved so that its election could be held along with the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May but the BJP, which has much more power than the JD(U) in the House, might not be receptive to the idea.