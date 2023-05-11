Nitin’s hat-trick helps Teachers Assn XI to lift Ashok Sodhi Memorial Cricket Trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 11: Hat-trick loaded Nitin helped Teachers Association XI to lift Ashok Sodhi Memorial Cricket Trophy final played at Maulana Azad Stadium here. They defeated star studded Veterans Cricket Association J&K XI by 27 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Teachers Association XI was bundled at least total of 80 runs in 16.5 overs. Ajay Raina and Manish Sharma scored 15 runs each from winning side.

Rahul Jamwal from Veterans Cricket Association J&K XI clinched four wickets.

Chasing the target, Veterans side collapsed at 53 in 11.2 overs. Nitin's hat-trick helped Teachers to take home the Trophy. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Kathua Range, Shakti Pathak was the chief guest on occasion. Flanked by president Press Club of Jammu, Sanjeev Pargal, Secretary General, Dinesh Manhotra, other office bearers and management committee of Press Club of Jammu, the chief guest presented trophies to the winning and runners up teams. Earlier, Brigadier Manpravesh Herr, Commander, 36 Infantry Brigade was the special guest before the match.

He interacted with the players and wished them luck for the match. Meanwhile the organisers and the spectators also paid floral tributes to Ashok Sodhi on the occasion. The tournament is being organised by the Press Club of Jammu in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council under ‘my Youth My Pride' programme

The Press Club of Jammu is organising the tournament as a tribute in memory of senior photojournalist Ashok Sodhi—who had attained martyrdom while performing his professional duties during a fierce encounter between militants and security forces at Samba on May 11, 2008.