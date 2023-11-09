Nitin Gadkari Shares Expansion Work On Chenani-Sudhmahadev NH

JAMMU : Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday announced having undertaken expansion of the Chenani-Sudhmahadev segment of National Highway (NH-244), transforming it into a 2-lane road with paved shoulders.

In Jammu & Kashmir, we have undertaken the expansion and enhancement of the Chenani-Sudhmahadev segment of National Highway NH-244, transforming it into a 2-lane road with paved shoulders. This pivotal project, spanning a total length of 16.99 kilometers, marks the first phase of its development.





The improved highway is set to offer year-round connectivity, a game-changer for the local economy and the people in the area.

This endeavor, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, stands as a testament to the commitment to establishing an efficient, seamless, and ecologically responsible mobility network in Jammu & Kashmir, Nitin Gadkari posted on X, formerly Twitter.