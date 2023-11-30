NIT suspends class work after protests over social media post, Police registers FIR

Srinagar, Nov 29: A day after protests at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar over a social media post by a student, the class work in the institute was shut down on Wednesday.

The class work was suspended as a precautionary measure by the NIT authorities after consultation with the local authorities, officials said.

While the academic activities at NIT was shut, student protests broke out on Wednesday in a few colleges in Srinagar over the social media post by a NIT student which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

On Tuesday, protests were held at NIT Srinagar over the social media post. The protesters demanded stern action against the student who shared the video on social media.

After the protest, the NIT registrar wrote to police and urged for legal action against the student. The student accused of uploading the social media post has been sent home on leave, officials said.

Police said the student had posted a video which was not his own, but taken from YouTube.

“We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that it has taken cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR.

The case at Police Station Nageen was filed on Tuesday under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of Indian Penal Code.

The Police appealed to people to desist from spreading rumours or false information.

“They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” a police spokesman said.

The case was filed upon the receipt of communication from NIT authorities, police said.