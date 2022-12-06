NIT Srinagar beat NIT Jaipur to enter the final

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Srinagar, Dec 06: In the ongoing, All India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff Cricket Tournament played at DNC Cricket Academy Ground Nagpur,

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday defeated NIT Jaipur by three runs and entered the finals of the mega tournament.

The tournament is being hosted by Visvesvarya National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagpur and 20 NITs from across India are

participating in the mega event.

Batting first, NIT Srinagar scored 157 runs in which Captain Faisal Irshad (Dy Registrar Administration ) played a vital knock of 49 runs

and Dr. Tanveer Rasool scored quick fire 38 runs.

NIT Jaipur failed to chase the target 157 runs set by NIT Srinagar and the contest proved to be nail bitter wherein NIT Srinagar triumphed

on the last ball and won the match by 3 runs.

In the bowling department, Dr Shakeek Waseem took 5 wickets in his allotted quota of 4 overs. Other bowlers also helped to restrict the

opposition below the target.

In the first match on Tuesday morning, NIT Srinagar defeated NIT Kurukshetra and entered into the Semifinals. After winning the toss,

NIT Srinagar opted to bat first and scored 160 runs in the allotted quota of 16 Overs.

Captain Faisal Irshad (Dy Registrar Administration) played an unbeaten knock of 88 of 52 deliveries. While chasing NIT Kurukshetra were

bundled out for a meager 93 runs. Dr. Shakeel Waseem bowled with a nagging line and length and took 6 wickets in 3.2 overs.

Congratulating the team for making their place in the finals of the tournament, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is a

proud moment for the entire institute.

Prof. Sehgal appreciated the efforts of Captain Faisal Irshad (Dy. Registrar admin), for making the NIT Srinagar team proud and

hoped that team will bring the trophy home. Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to NIT Srinagar’s cricket

team for making it into the final.