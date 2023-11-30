NIT or SKUAST, students should be given second chance: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Nov 29: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that students against whom FIRs have been registered in Kashmir in recent days should be given a second chance so that their future is not ruined.

Seven students of Sher -e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology were arrested and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by Police after a non local student complained that they raised pro-Pakistan slogans following Australia's victory against India in the cricket World Cup final on November 19.

On Tuesday National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar witnessed protests against an allegedly blasphemous social media post by a non local student of the Institute. Police have also registered a case.

“ If any student has indulged in blasphemy, it is wrong. .. Students of SKUAST were booked under UAPA even when they were not at fault and had not committed any sin. And I hope action will also be taken against the student who has made derogatory remarks… At the same time the students, whether they are from NIT or SKUAST, should be given a second chance so that their future is not ruined,” Mufti told reporters in south Kashmir's Shopian district after a party rally.

Early at a workers' convention in Zaipora, Shopian , Mufti referred to the arrest of students of SKUAST.

She said that this incident shows that the BJP has even criminalized the spirit of sports when it comes to Kashmir.

“It is ironic that the people who after dismembering J&K celebrated the collective humiliation of the people cant tolerate Australia's superior game on the day to be cheered. Wherein young students were booked under draconian UAPA for the act of simply cheering a good game. This when the countries Prime Minister himself cheered Australia for its game,” Mufti said.

She slammed the BJP for its “oppressive tactics” in Kashmir, saying that they are a reflection of the party's deep insecurities and its realization of its failures in the region.

She asserted that the BJP's policy of “humiliating and suppressing” Kashmiris is only adding to the alienation of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mufti further asserted that the fountainhead of the problems in J&K is the desire and aspiration of its people for peace with dignity.