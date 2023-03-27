Nine Youth Arrested For Harassing Car Bound Family In Srinagar: Police

SRINAGAR, Mar 27: Police on Monday arrested a group of youths who allegedly harassed and attacked a family travelling in a car near Parimpora area of Srinagar. A video went viral on social media wherein a family travelling in a car were seeking help while a group of youth on scooties were chasing and attacking them at Parimpora area of Srinagar on Sunday evening. “Police took cognisance of a video wherein a group of youths on bikes are seen harassing & attacking a family on road. Midnight raids were conducted by teams led by SDPO West & SHO Parimpora,” Srinagar police said in a tweet. “All 9 accused are arrested & 4 Bikes seized. FIR registered in Parimpora PS”, it added.