Nine injured as twin blasts rock Jammu’s Narwal ahead of R-Day, BJY

Army officials, SIA teams visit spot; security heightened, massive searches launched; LG

Sinha condemns blast, calls for immediate steps to identify those responsible; announces

Rs 50,000 assistance for injured

Jammu Tawi, Jan 21: Nine persons were injured in the twin blasts, that took place in Jammu’s

Transport Nagar area- Narwal– on Saturday, officials said.

“Nine people have been injured and all of them are under observation,” an official at the

Government Medical College Hospital Jammu told.

Sher Ali, an eyewitness of the blast, while narrating incident said that he was sitting inside a shop

at that time of the blast. “The car blew up and parts of it fell near the shop. A person was hit by

one of those parts. Another blast took place half-an-hour later at some distance. Initially, people

thought that it was a gas blast in the car but it sounded bigger than that. It was an SUV car and

the mechanics were repairing it,” he said, adding that panic gripped the entire area and people

ran helter-skelter for cover.

Senior officials of the Army and Security Impact Analysis (SIA) teams also reached the site of the

incident. Earlier in the day, additional director general of police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh

Singh said that twin blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu.

This comes at a time barely five days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and when

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra lead by Rahul Gandhi is passing through Union Territory.

Police sources said that the area has been cordoned and security has been enhanced. “Vehicles

are also being checked as part of a search operation,” they said. They said that forensic team

collected samples from Narwal in Jammu.

The injured were admitted in the Govt Medical College Hospital Jammu. Chief Secretary and

senior civil and police officers visited the hospital and enquired the well being of the injured. The

injured are identified as