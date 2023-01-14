NIA to investigate twin terror attacks in Rajouri: Amit Shah

Jammu, January 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Centre has handed over the case of a twin terror attack in Rajouri on the first week of January to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shah, who is on a day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was not able to visit Rajouri to meet the families of the victims, who were killed in the Rajouri terror attack but he spoke to them over the phone. The Home Minister held a high-level meeting with officials in Jammu over security-related issues in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the meeting.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting in Jammu, Shah said, “I have spoken to all the seven families of the deceased over the phone. I was about to go there myself to meet them but today we could not go there due to the weather. I have listened to their words very carefully and I have also spoken to Lieutenant Governor Manoj ji. The courage of those who lost their lives is an example for the country”.

He further assured that all the incidents that have happened in the last one and a half years will be investigated.

“Government of India has given the investigation of both incidents which took place over the course of 2 days, to NIA. NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it. All the incidents that have happened in the last one and a half years will be investigated,” he said.

“A detailed discussion has been held with all the aspects of the security agencies and all kinds of agencies involved in the security of Jammu and Kashmir. Preparations will be made to make a very secure grid in the coming days. Be it BSF, CRPF, Army or Jammu and Kashmir Police, all are ready,” he added. He asserted that the creation of forming 360 security cycle was discussed at the meeting.

“All aspects ranging from the support system of terrorist groups were discussed. Creating a complete 360 security cycle was discussed. All our information agencies have also been talked to,” he said.

Saroj Bala, Mother of the attack victims said that Amit Shah spoke to her over the phone and the Union Home Minister assured to visit them on his next visit.

“Union HM Amit Shah interacted with us over a phone call. He assured to visit us during his next visit. I lost my both sons during the Dhangri attack and I urged him to provide us justice and a tight answer to their killers,” she said.

Notably, seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in

Rajouri’s Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning. Reaching Rajouri, Shah will then go to Dhangri to inspect the site of the terror attacks and interact with the families of the victims.

Earlier on January 9, the Home Minister held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital.

The meeting was in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Kashmir valley.