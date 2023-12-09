NIA to investigate Inspection Masroor’s killing

Srinagar, Dec 8: The probe into the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Wani, who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist while playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

“The case has been given to the NIA. The NIA and JK Police will investigate it jointly,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain officer here.

Kumar said the police have got some leads in the case and the investigation is underway.

“Those involved will soon be brought to justice. Investigations are on and we cannot share the details,” he added.

The ADGP said maintenance of law and order is a basic need and a right of the public, and those persons, separatists, miscreants or terrorists who try to disturb it will be dealt with sternly.

Asked what steps the police have taken to stop such attacks in the future, Kumar said there are a number of standard operating procedures for police personnel and these will be followed strictly.

“We had issued a number of SOPs last year after several meetings and consultations…for officers and personnel, what to do when on leave or at home or outside. Awareness was spread but there are deficiencies sometimes, the consequences of which we have to bear,” he said.

To a question on whether there was any input shared with the officer about the attack, Kumar said there was an input and every police personnel was told but “there is a lapse sometimes”.

“We will take care in the future and every officer has been told to make their personnel aware of the SOPs and it is very important to follow them strictly,” he said.

Responding to a question on several security agencies taking actions against militants and their sympathisers to break the terror ecosystem, the senior police officer said kinetic and non-kinetic operations will continue.

“We have been doing it for the last two-to-three years by taking a holistic approach to fight and there are both kinetic as well as non-kinetic operations. This is a part of that and it will continue. We are also adding more steps to non-kinetic operations,” he said.