NIA Raids 16 Locations Across Jammu And Kashmir

Quoting official sources, that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places across the Jammu and Kashmir. The raids are being carried at 11 locations in Baramulla and five in Kishtwar. The houses of persons affiliated with proscribed Jamaat- e-Islamia and those involved in militancy are being searched, they said.