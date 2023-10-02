NIA links Gurugram gangster Kaushal Chaudhary to Canada terrorist Arsh Dalla

Gurugram : With his arch-rival Lawrence Bishnoi gaining international notoriety and making it to the cartel of Khalistani gangsters and terrorists, Gurugram gangster Kaushal Chaudhary is learnt to have tied up with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arsh Dalla and the Bambiha gang.



The revelation was made during an ongoing investigation by the NIA into the gangster-terrorist nexus and in a chargesheet filed by it in the case. The Kaushal Chaudhary gang is active in Haryana, especially Gurugram. Both Bishnoi and Chaudhary are behind bars and in judicial custody.



According to the NIA, the members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang were allegedly tasked by Dalla and the Bambiha gang with eliminating several renowned residents of Gurugram and establishing the biggest extortion racket in the NCR. Both Chaudhary and his associate Amit Dagar were involved in extortion, threatening and killing of businessmen and striking terror among singers, businessmen and sportspersons, and in arranging weapons for the execution of acts of terror and violence, the central agency alleged.

“Both were in touch with foreign-based terrorists as well as ground operatives through social media for the execution of extortion, killing and terror activities. The money raised from extortion was being utilised for furtherance of terror activities and for providing logistic support to other gangs, including Bambiha gang, active in India,” read the NIA chargesheet.

Chaudhary in 2016 reportedly harboured infamous gangster Devender Bambiha in Gurugram and the duo got close after that while Bishnoi strengthened his ties with terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda.



The NIA revealed a plan was made by the Bishnoi gang in 2018 to enter Gurugram and kill Chaudhary and Dagar. Seeing Bishnoi's international backing, Chaudhary and Dagar are learnt to have decided to join hands with the Punjab gangsters who were Bishnoi rivals.

“Dagar started working with Gaurav Patyal and Fateh Nagri, Punjab-based criminals of the Bambiha gang. Chaudhary, who was already acquainted with them, got in touch with Arsh Dalla. By 2021, the main associates of the Bambiha gang had come in contact with friendly gangs operating in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, etc., and started working together to execute their plans with the intention to increase their area of influence and operations,” the NIA said.



Punjab gangster shot in Sonepat



– A gangster hailing from Punjab was shot dead in Sonepat village on Sunday.

– The deceased has been identified as Deepak Mann, alias Mann Jaito, of Faridkot.

– In a social media post, gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder.