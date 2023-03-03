NIA Attaches Property Of Hizb Terrorist Basit Reshi In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Mar 3: National Investigation Agency on Friday attached the property of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. NIA action comes as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Basit Reshi, “presently in Pakistan”, as designated “Terrorist” under the UAPA, a stringent act legislated to control terrorist activities.

According to the Home Ministry, Basit Ahmad Reshi is a member of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA claims that Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sherief on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed. Born on 4 March 1996, Reshi is resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora Sopore area of Baramulla district and as per NIA he is presently in Pakistan.