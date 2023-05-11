NIA attaches properties of 3 accused in 2 cases

Srinagar, May 10:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday intensified its security crackdown in Kashmir by attaching the properties of three accused linked with various banned Pakistan-based militant organisations, a spokesman said.

In its stepped up vigil against militant outfits, their affiliates, agents and over ground workers (OGWs), NIA has been conducting raids on properties of suspects and accused across locations, and has been moving swiftly to take action in such cases, a statement issued said.

The NIA attached the immovable properties of three accused in two different cases of militant activities involving members, cadres of outfits like the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), among others, it said.

In the first case, NIA attached the immovable properties of two accused, Doulat Ali Mugal and Ishaq Pala, in Herman Shopian Tehsil in Kashmir under the UA(P) Act, the statement said.

“While Ishaq Pala, currently lodged in Central Jail Agra, was a terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)/Al-Badr, Doulat Ali Mugal was an over ground worker of the proscribed HM and is currently out on bail. The former, while in Central Jail Srinagar, had conspired with his co-accused, including Riyaz Naikoo and Doulat Ali Mugal, and assisted Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross the border from Kupwara sector to join militant ranks and wage a war against the State. Accused Doulat Ali Mugal had provided logistic support to accused Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat at Kupwara when both were about to cross the LoC,” the statement said.

The duo was chargesheeted by the NIA on February 22, 2019 and charges were framed by the NIA Special Court Jammu on August 06, 2019.

The properties attached on orders of NIA Special Court, include land measuring 5.5 Marla and 3.5 Marla under survey Nos.1597 Min and 1598 Min, including one double storey house of accused Doulat Ali Mugal located at Village Manigah Kupwara, and Immoveable property in the form of two rooms under the ownership of accused Ishaq Pala at village Allora, Tehsil Herman, Shopian, the statement added.

The NIA had launched investigations into the case in February 2018, and had busted a HM module of OGWs/militants, the statement said, adding that the others arrested and chargesheeted in the case were Danish Ghulam Lone, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Feeroz Ahmad Lone, while a key conspirator, Reyaz Ahmad Naikoo, a top militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with the security forces.

In the second case, the agency attached the immovable property of accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an Over ground Worker of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and currently lodged in District Jail Jhajjar, Haryana, the statement said, adding that the Property consisted of six shops constructed over land measuring 5.5 Marlas under survey No. 2664 Min at Lethpora, Pulwama, belonging to the accused.

Fayaz was chargesheeted on August 01, 2018 for conspiring, along with local/Pakistani militants of JeM, to execute a fidayeen attack on CRPF Group Centre Lethpora, Pulwama, it said, adding that he carried out a recce of the CRPF centre, and provided logistic support to JeM militants before and after the attack.

During the attack, two militants, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba, along with one Pakistani Abdul Shakoor, were killed inside the CRPF Group Centre Lethpora. Other key conspirator militants, namely Mudassir Khan and Sajjad @ Mufti Waqas (Pakistani), were killed in subsequent encounters, the statement said.

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 into the criminal conspiracy to commit acts of militancy and violence in Kashmir. Its investigations led to the busting of a module of Over Ground Workers of JeM. Besides Fayaz Ahmad Magray, other accused arrested in the case were identified as Nissar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi, Irshad Ahmad Reshi. All of them were subsequently charge-sheeted by the NIA, the statement added.