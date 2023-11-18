NIA attaches immovable property of OGW in Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached immovable property of a Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen over ground worker (OGW) arrested in a UAPA case in Poonch district, officials said.

The attached property includes more than seven acre land (59 kanals and 12 marlas) of Mohammad Yaseen, the OGW active in the Balakote sector. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is currently lodged in the Central jail in Kote Balwal in Jammu.

The officials said the property in Dhabi-Dharati village in Balakote tehsil was attached after an order by the NIA Court in Jammu on September 30.

A team of NIA under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police P K Megi along with Naib tehsildar Balakote executed the order.

This NIA case is related to the recovery of arms, ammunition, drugs at Balakote Mendhar and Poonch.

Yaseen is accused in the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosive substances, and heroin associated with the terrorist organisations Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TUM).