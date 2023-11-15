NIA attaches 8 properties of 2 terrorists

SRINAGAR, Nov 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached eight properties of two members of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to a press release by the agency, the properties were attached by the Special NIA Court in Jammu under section 33 (1) of the UA(P) Act.

“These properties belonged to Mohd Shafi Wani, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani, and Mohd Tika Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan, both residents of district Pulwama who are the members of LeT… Total eight properties belonging to two accused persons have been attached,” the release said.

Mohd Shafi Wani and Mohd Tika Khan were charged in an NIA case relating to the killing of two Jammu-Kashmir police personnel and forcible release of Pakistani LeT terrorist Naveed Jatt by firing at the police party.

“On the directions of LeT commander based in Pakistan, the two accused persons, with the help of others, hatched a conspiracy and released Mohd Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanjulla from the police custody by firing on J&K Police party at SMHS Hospital Srinagar where the accused Naveed Matt was taken for medical examination.”

The properties of Mohd Tika Khan include three pieces of land, whereas properties of Mohd Shafi Wani include four pieces of land and a residential house.

Section 33(1) allows attachment of any property belonging to the accused person once the charges are framed under chapter IV or VI of UA(P)A. This year, the NIA has attached 46 properties in Jammu and Kashmir u/s 33 (1). The properties attached under 33(1) are forfeited once the accused persons are convicted. Till now, NIA has attached 96 properties in J&K.