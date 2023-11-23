NHAI to undertake safety audit of 6 under-construction tunnels in J&K

Rehaan Qayoom Mir

Srinagar, Nov 22: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake a safety audit of six under-construction tunnels in Jammu & Kashmir after one such tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand, trapping 41 construction workers.

Regional Officer, NHAI, J&K, P Siva Shankar said that they are undertaking a safety audit of the tunnels being constructed at Maroge, Digdol and Panthyal. “We are undertaking a safety audit of both tubes of these tunnels,” he said.

The announcement of the safety audit of tunnels being constructed by the NHAI in different states and UTs was made by the Centre today.

In total, NHAI will undertake a safe audit of 29 tunnels.

Of these tunnels, 12 are in Himachal Pradesh, six in Jammu & Kashmir, two each in Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and one each in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Delhi respectively.

According to an official handout, NHAI officials along with a team of experts from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as well as other tunnel experts will inspect the ongoing tunnel projects and will submit a report within seven days.