New iconic Clock tower comes up in Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Aug 6: Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu lauded Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Works Wing for delivering the new iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in historic Lal Chowk square in record time.

The Ghanta Ghar has been a landmark for generations, deriving its name from Moscow’s Red Square.

The new Clock Tower has come up in capital Srinagar Lal Chowk under the Srinagar Smart City Limited project

The Mayor also inspected ongoing works being undertaken at the city centre by Srinagar Smart City Limited and was briefed about the progress and details of these works by senior engineers and officials of SMC and SSCL who accompanied the Mayor to Lal Chowk.

“These are iconic projects that have been added to the long list of transformational developmental works that have been undertaken and delivered in Srinagar over the last 5 years. The city has been revived and rejuvenated — aiming to develop it as a modern tourist city with modern infrastructure for local residents as well as tourists. The economic impact of this urban transformation is going to be massive and is already being seen in terms of record inflow of tourists into Srinagar”, the Mayor said while speaking to the media at Lal Chowk.

The Mayor also stated that Srinagar had once again become a tourist destination in itself rather than being relegated as a transit destination to other tourist spots and destinations.

“For the past two decades, due to continued administrative and political neglect of Srinagar and its infrastructural needs, the city had become a transit destination for tourists who would spend more time in places like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg and spend very little time in Srinagar. That has drastically changed. Today, tourists spend more days in Srinagar than other destinations and the fact that our hotels and houseboats have had record-breaking successive seasons is a testament to these efforts to revive Srinagar to its cultural and economic glory”, the Mayor further said.

The Mayor also passed directions for some new projects to be proposed for Lal Chowk by SMC and assured the local traders that no effort would be spared to make Lal Chowk one of the most iconic City Centers and Plazas in the entire country.