New Football clubs to be registered & developed on professional lines

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, May 12: With improvement in weather conditions, outdoor sports activities started across Kashmir division here, today.

In this connection, a one day Badminton event on similar lines was today conducted at Jehlum Indoor Stadium, Janbazpora Baramulla. In addition to the G-20 awareness campaign, the events also highlighted the benefits of healthier, fitter and vibrant J&K for a better future.

The other activities held under My Youth My Pride include Badminton, Chess and Tug of War at Indoor hall in Qaimoh, Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

In the meantime J&K Football Association has started the process of registering new clubs to improve the game and creating an environment for professional Football in the union territory.

Divulging the details, JKFA said that such clubs will provide a platform to young footballers to showcase their talent and an opportunity to be picked up for bigger roles in I-League and other top division events.

They said JKUFC, a new football club, has been established with a distinctive approach with both provinces of J&K as its home base. They also said it is for the first time that a private professional football team would have its base both in Jammu and Srinagar and the club has formally started its practice in the Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.

Meanwhile, many players from different districts of Kashmir division called on Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull in her Srinagar office chamber with the request to extend the reach of sports activities to their respective areas.

Assuring the players of all the support from J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said that additional verticals of sports activities have been included in the calendar of activities this year which shall engage more youth.

Speaking to the visitors, Secretary Sports Council said that apart from sports activities anti drug campaigns, healthy lifestyle campaigns and G-20 awareness campaigns shall run parallel.