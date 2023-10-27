Netafim India launches Toofan, Economical and Clog Resistance Drip Technology for Farmers

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Netafim India, a leading smart-irrigation solution provider, has launched its groundbreaking product, Toofan, an innovative irrigation technology that promises to transform farming for growers of all scales. Through this product, the company aims to cover 25,000 ha of land and reach 35,000 farmers by 2025 across India to revolutionize sustainable farming. The innovative system with best-in-category anti-clogging technology ensures optimal delivery of water and nutrients. The drip line is 40% more strong with greater tensile strength. The digital launch concluded on the social media platforms of Netafim India and witnessed the interest of 10 Lakh farmers and dealers. Mr. Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director, Netafim India and Senior Vice President, Netafim Ltd., unveiled the product during the virtual launch. Toofan by Netafim India is an economical choice engineered with revolutionary TurboNext™ technology and offers unparalleled durability, thus helping farmers achieve better crop yields. The technology is available for any row crops on flat topographies.

Speaking about the launch, Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director Netafim India and Senior Vice President Netafim Ltd., said, “Netafim India aims to provide an affordable, high-performance micro irrigation system that not only ensures consistent and uniform yields but also aids in reducing the operational costs of farmers. As a farmer's anthropologist, we understand the dynamics of Indian agriculture and continuously work to bring solutions that meet the evolving needs of our growers. We are proud to be a part of India's agricultural growth story and committed to bring innovations that transform the lives of farmers. We are delighted to set new standards in clog resistance and enhance Agri performance with Toofan driplines. Netafim's Toofan is set to reshape the agriculture landscape, empowering farmers to embrace modern irrigation practices without subsidy constraints and offering an unprecedented installation speed. Our revolutionary patented technology is a testament to our commitment to support one of the largest sectors contributing to Indian GDP”.