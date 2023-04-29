NEP enables youth to become job giver rather than job seeker: LG Sinha

VARANASI, Apr 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the National Seminar on “National Education Policy-2020: Exploring the Prospects” at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, today.

The Lt Governor highlighted various aspects of the National Education Policy and shared the vision to meet the challenges of future workplace.

The National Education Policy encourages Knowledge, Innovation and Independent thinking for students' Holistic Development. Global outlook with an emphasis on Indian knowledge tradition makes the learning a lifelong process, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence will have greater impact on fourth industrial revolution. He said, since automation is changing workplaces across the world, youth will need reskilling, tech upskilling & mental flexibility to adapt to ever-changing needs of the industry.

The Lt Governor called upon the Universities & educational institutions to focus on 6Cs – Curiosity, Choice, Collaboration, Creativity, Communication and Critical Thinking, to empower youth. Our campuses & classrooms should reflect the change and issues affecting the world, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the advantages of multidisciplinary Education.

Our National Education Policy aims to transform higher educational institutions as knowledge hubs that will create vibrant communities; bridge the gap between disciplines; enable artistic, creative development of students; promote research & innovation and make the education more inclusive, he said.

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts to implement NEP-2020, in letter and spirit, in J&K UT.

Prof. Anand Kumar Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi; HoDs; faculty members, resource persons and students in large number were present on the occasion.