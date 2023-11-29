Neolacta celebrates World Prematurity Day and Newborn Week

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Neolacta, a leading advocate for improving access to human milk for hospitalized premature infants through an Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD), recently commemorated World Prematurity Day and Newborn Week with a series of events designed to raise awareness about prematurity. This initiative not only showcased the company's commitment to optimal choices in newborn nutrition but also provided hope and support to families with premature newborns.To address the emotional and physical challenges faced by families with premature infants, Neolacta launched an interactive initiative within hospitals named “Born Fighters”. Sunil Sreekakula, Country GM of NeoLacta Lifesciences, commented on the celebration, stating: “Every child deserves a healthy upbringing, and at NeoLacta, we are dedicated to providing optimal nutritional solutions and support for the unique needs of premature babies. We stand united in the mission to give every preterm infant the best chance for a thriving future.”Recognizing the crucial role of healthcare professionals in supporting premature infants and their families, Neolacta engaged hospital staff and parents through the “Born Fighters” initiative. This initiative covered 2023 World Prematurity Day theme of Kangaroo Mother Care and highlighted the importance of early nutritional interventions of EHMD.