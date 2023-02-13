Neete wins Powerlifting Gold in Masters Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 13: Neete Kour of Jammu and Kashmir won Powerlifting Gold in the ongoing 5th National Masters Games, organised by Masters Games Federation of India at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Also part of the J&K Handball team, Neete took part in the individual event of Powerlifting in this multi-games event and excelled with first place in 71 kg weight group.

As per the reports reaching here, Neete participated in the 45 plus age category events of Dead Lift, Squat and Bench Press thereby lifted a total weight of 200 kg.

Besides a National Handball player, Neete is an international weightlifter and a gym owner.